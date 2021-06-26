This is the cheapest gas in Onalaska right now

(ONALASKA, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Onalaska area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

Mobil at 728 Leonard Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 610 Us-12, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Onalaska area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 728 Leonard Rd , Ethel

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Chevron 610 Us-12, Chehalis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.