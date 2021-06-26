Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘In the Heat of the Night’: Why Sidney Poitier Insisted His Character Return a White Man’s Slap

By Eric Schaal
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re looking for a turning point in how U.S. race relations were depicted in films, don’t gaze past In the Heat of the Night. In the ’67 Norman Jewison picture, Sidney Poitier plays Virgil Tibbs, a Philadelphia detective visiting his mother in the South. On his way back to Philly, Tibbs gets arrested, well, because he’s Black. Then the plot heats up.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Norman Jewison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Slap#Race Relations#Northerner#Criterion Collection#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentmcdonoughvoice.com

The heat of the night

If you've ever driven on an out of town trip, with your car radio on in the early evening, you may have heard the voice of Delilah. She has been described as the most listened-to woman on radio in the United States. I first began listening to Delilah's syndicated radio...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Did Hollywood Legends Clint Eastwood and Steve McQueen Ever Share the Screen?

There was once a time in Hollywood where TV westerns served as a way to catapult your career to the next level. After starring in Wanted: Dead or Alive, Steve McQueen became the first TV actor to officially reach movie star status, ultimately being dubbed one of the "coolest" guys in the business. Similarly, after leading the TV show Rawhide, Clint Eastwood went on to become a western icon for playing Dirty Harry and starring in countless box office hits. But despite being two of the biggest stars in the world, did they ever share the screen together?
Kansas City, KSkcapplauds.net

Late Night returns to Missie B’s

It has been a long time since we talked – hope y’all are doing well. We are proud to announce our 2021-2022 Mini season!. (this is a our out of state tour) Please watch our video below and help us. We love theater. It is in our blood and mascara. We need you right now. Now. Right now. Seriously. RIGHT NOW!
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster: Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones & Morgan Freeman Star In Hollywood Comedy THE COMEBACK TRAIL

Director George Gallo‘s The Comeback Trail looks to have shades of Mel Brooks‘ The Producers and Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1995 hit, Get Shorty. This remake of the Harry Hurwitz’s 1982 (scripted by Gallo and Josh Posner) stars Robert DeNiro and Zach Braff as movie producers who owe money to Morgan Freeman‘s mobster. They hire Tommy Lee Jones‘ ageing movie star for an insurance scam in the hope that he dies during the making of the movie. Things don’t go to plan.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
MoviesIGN

Black Panther 2: There Have Been 5 Versions of the Script, Angela Bassett Says

With the untimely death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman last August, countless questions arose about the direction the Wakandan’s story would take. Actress Angela Bassett who played King T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, has told Entertainment Tonight that Black Panther 2’s script has gone through “about five incarnations” and is still going through changes even as production began in June.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

White Nights review – masterly staging of Dostoevsky’s unrequited love story

‘I am alone,” says the narrator of Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story, a man who has had so little interaction with the world that he has no life story to tell. In a quest for connection, he paces the streets of St Petersburg, spotting familiar faces but remaining unrecognised. His isolation is existential; for all his dreams and desires, he has left no mark behind.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: When and How Did Ralph Waite Die?

Actor Ralph Waite portrayed the patriarch of “The Waltons” for nine seasons. He would play other roles, too, before his death. Waite died on Feb. 13, 2014, at 85 years old from age-related illnesses. Besides his role as John Walton on “The Waltons,” Waite had roles on other TV series...
TV SeriesPhoenixville News

At Your Service — Murray Bartlett Previews His Resort Manager Character on ‘The White Lotus’

Mike White (Enlightened), the reality show contestant turned TV show creator/showrunner, is inviting viewers to check into The White Lotus on HBO this weekend. The series, which features an all-star cast including Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), and Steve Zahn (The Crossing), tells the story of several dysfunctional characters who come to an exclusive Hawaiian resort as they search for answers – or at least a respite from their respective dramas.
MoviesBoston Herald

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),’ a film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival, has gotten raves [100% Audience Score, Rotten Tomatoes]. Although a directorial feature debut, ‘Summer of Soul’ manages to be so much more than a sit back and enjoy the show movie. Sure, this ‘show’ boasts an incredible lineup: Stevie Wonder, then just 19, in an amazing drum solo that kickstarts the picture, the interracial San Francisco-based Sly and The Family Stone, the high priestess of jazz, soul and civil rights at the piano Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson (her generation’s great, greatest gospel singer, immortalized in ‘Imitation of Life’) and Mavis Staples in a gospel duet for the ages, B.B. King, Ray Barreto, Gladys Knight and the Pips and The Fifth Dimension . This was a time of change, the summer, we hear, ‘when the Negro died and Black emerged.’ The footage, six Sunday free concerts in a Harlem park, had not been seen for 50 years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Rawhide' Star Raymond St. Jacques Was the First Black Actor to Star in a Western Series

Raymond St. Jacques was on the forefront of actors who first helped lower the racial divide in the world of television. Known for starring in the final season of Rawhide as cattle rider Simon Blake, Jacques was the very first black actor to ever be cast in a leading role in a western series. It was a monumental moment in history that paved the way for others after him, but the actor also dedicated his life to raising awareness for more equal representation in the film industry in general.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Clint Eastwood Was Once Fired Because of His Adam's Apple, According to Burt Reynolds

It's hard to believe there was ever a time when the names Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds weren't known all over the world. The two legendary actors both came up in Hollywood around the same time after signing contracts with Universal Studios in the 1950s. According to an interview with Larry King in 2000, Reynolds explained they were also both fired from the studio the same year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy