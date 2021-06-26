Haskell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HASKELL, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Haskell, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop at 200 N 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop at 200 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop 200 N 1St St, Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 400 N Ave E, Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Stripes 106 N 1St St E , Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Alon 1000 N Ave E , Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.