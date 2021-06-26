Save up to $0.02 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Colfax
(COLFAX, WA) According to Colfax gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 804 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.49 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$3.63
$3.83
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.