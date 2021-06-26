Save up to $0.02 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Colfax

(COLFAX, WA) According to Colfax gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 804 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.49 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76 804 N Main St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.