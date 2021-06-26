This is the cheapest gas in Hagerstown right now

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Hagerstown, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1598 In-1. Regular there was listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at Shell at 1598 In-1, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hagerstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1598 In-1, Cambridge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.