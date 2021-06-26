Here’s the cheapest gas in New Bloomfield Saturday

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) According to New Bloomfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Swenson 24 Hour Fuels at 205 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.18 at Sunoco at 230 S Carlisle St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Swenson 24 Hour Fuels 205 E Main St, New Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.