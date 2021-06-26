Glasgow gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GLASGOW, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Glasgow area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 204 1St Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 430 1St Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Glasgow area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 204 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Holiday 108 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ 3.14

Conoco 1330 Us-2 W, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.