Glasgow, MT

Glasgow gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 14 days ago
(GLASGOW, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Glasgow area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 204 1St Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 430 1St Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Glasgow area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

204 1St Ave N, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.49
$--

Holiday

108 1St Ave N, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.32
$3.57
$3.14

Conoco

1330 Us-2 W, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

