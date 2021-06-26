Glasgow gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(GLASGOW, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Glasgow area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 204 1St Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 430 1St Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Glasgow area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.32
$3.57
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.