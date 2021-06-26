Where's the cheapest gas in Boardman?
(BOARDMAN, OR) According to Boardman gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 101 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Boardman area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.41 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.34
$3.64
$3.94
$3.08
|card
card$3.34
$--
$3.94
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.