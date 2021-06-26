Where's the cheapest gas in Boardman?

(BOARDMAN, OR) According to Boardman gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 101 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Boardman area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.41 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 78665 Tower Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.08 card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.94 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.