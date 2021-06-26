Sonora gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.11 per gallon

(SONORA, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Sonora, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 510 Us-277 N. Regular there was listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Road Ranger at 601 Us-277, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Alon 510 Us-277 N, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ --

Sunoco 610 S Crockett Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Sunoco 503 Us-277 N , Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 1005 N Crockett Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.