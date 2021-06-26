Where's the cheapest gas in Crane?
(CRANE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crane area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.
Chevron at 910 S Gaston St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 901 S Gaston St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crane area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.31
$3.46
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.