Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hobart

(HOBART, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Hobart area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Snappy's Quick Mart at 124 W Iris Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to PCA at 1101 S Broadway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Snappy's Quick Mart 124 W Iris Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunny's Express 400 S Broadway Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunny's Deli 1100 S Broadway Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.