TD becomes latest bank to address overdraft fees with new account option, policies

With the news that the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) is asking for feedback on its future research agenda, there is no shortage of important areas to address. That said, and not taking away from the other important topics, the case for the FASB to take up the question of developing crypto specific accounting standards is strong. Blockchain and cryptoassets have developed in creative and innovative ways, are a significant economic sector in and of themselves, and have done all of this while trying to contend with accounting standards that are out of date.