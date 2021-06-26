TD becomes latest bank to address overdraft fees with new account option, policies

NorthOne has eliminated all non-sufficient funds and overdraft fees for its customers, the small business banking app said Tuesday (June 29). “Fees like NSF and overdraft began a long time ago as a deterrent and cost recovery mechanism, but have since become an entire industry and profit center for many traditional banks,” Eytan Bensoussan, CEO and co-founder of NorthOne, said in a news release. “That’s not right. And this can be especially painful for many small businesses. We’re excited to eliminate NSF and overdraft fees for NorthOne customers and make our pricing even more transparent and simple.”