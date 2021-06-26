Lawtey gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAWTEY, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Lawtey area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Exxon at 22874 Us-301 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 22874 Us-301 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lawtey area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 22874 Us-301 N, Lawtey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 23002 Us-301, Lawtey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 23039 Nw Fl-16, Starke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.