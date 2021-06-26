Burns gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BURNS, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Burns area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1202 Oregon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

FuelGood 19 W Monroe St, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sinclair 103 Us-20 S, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

Ed's Fast Break 740 Us-20 S , Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.88 $ 4.07 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.