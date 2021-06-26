This is the cheapest gas in Ajo right now

(AJO, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ajo area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 560 N 2Nd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 429 N 2Nd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ajo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 560 N 2Nd Ave, Ajo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 2001 N Ajo Gila Bend Hwy, Ajo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.