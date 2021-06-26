Where's the cheapest gas in Stroud?

(STROUD, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Stroud, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, WMS Express at 821 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 115 W Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stroud area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

WMS Express 821 W Main St, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 Midway Turner Tpke, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.94 $ 3.15 $ 2.81 card card $ 2.63 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.85

Phillips 66 712 N 8Th Ave, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.