Where's the cheapest gas in Stroud?
(STROUD, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Stroud, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, WMS Express at 821 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 115 W Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stroud area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$2.94
$3.15
$2.81
|card
card$2.63
$2.94
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.