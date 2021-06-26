West Wendover gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Gas prices vary across in the West Wendover area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Smith's at 1855 Wendover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.37 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 820 Wendover Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.49 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Smith's 1855 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ -- $ 3.35

Sinclair 1711 Butte St, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.46 $ 3.74 $ 3.98 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.54 $ 3.80 $ 4.04 $ 3.65

Sinclair 230 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.