Owatonna, MN

OHS grad Lance Pettis named Blaine High School head boys basketball coach

By TODD HALE Guest columnist
southernminn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article1997 OHS grad Lance Pettis has been named the head boys basketball coach at Blaine High School, one of the largest high school in the state. Lance is the son of Lynn and Linda Pettis of Owatonna. He teaches criminal justice and American history. He has taught in Blaine for the past seven years. Prior to that he taught and coached in Fridley for 11 years. He was assistant coach in basketball, baseball and football and served as head baseball coach for a few years.

www.southernminn.com
