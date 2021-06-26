This is the cheapest gas in Cherokee Village right now

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cherokee Village area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 105 Us-62 W. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 500 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cherokee Village area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 105 Us-62 W, Ash Flat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

CITGO 50 Us-62, Ash Flat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.