Where's the cheapest gas in Scottville?

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Scottville, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 4888 W Us-10. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 101 E State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 4888 W Us-10, Ludington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.18

Meijer 3900 W Us 10, Ludington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.18

Wesco 117 N Main St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.