Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Morganton

(MORGANTON, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Morganton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 8200 Appalachian Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at CITGO at 1416 Loving Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morganton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 8200 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

RaceWay 4581 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.97

Murphy USA 445 Progress Circle, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 2.97 $ 3.09 $ 2.96

Exxon 5980 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.25 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Conoco 4900 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 2.97

Ingles 5679 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.