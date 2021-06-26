Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Blanding
(BLANDING, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Blanding, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
Maverik at 68 N Grayson Parkway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Southway Trading at 651 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.38 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.