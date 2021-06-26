Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Blanding

(BLANDING, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Blanding, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

Maverik at 68 N Grayson Parkway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Southway Trading at 651 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 68 N Grayson Parkway, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.49

BCL 1261 S Main St, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.