Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Milbank
(MILBANK, SD) According to Milbank gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 1508 Morningside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 103 W 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milbank area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.