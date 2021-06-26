Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Milbank

(MILBANK, SD) According to Milbank gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 1508 Morningside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 103 W 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milbank area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 1508 Morningside Dr, Milbank

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.