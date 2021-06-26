Where's the cheapest gas in Oroville?

(OROVILLE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oroville area offering savings of $142.46 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gene's Native Smokes at 5 Wards Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $145.9 at Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $39.09.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gene's Native Smokes 5 Wards Rd, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Exxon 2208 Juniper St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 3.49

Chevron 1501 Main St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.