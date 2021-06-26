Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ballinger

(BALLINGER, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Ballinger area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Bagwell Fuels at 1201 Hutchins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 610 Hutchins Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Bagwell Fuels 1201 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Alon 1207 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Stripes 1801 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.