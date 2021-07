His title charge looking increasingly relentless, Max Verstappen’s victory at the Styrian Grand Prix achieved the extraordinary feat of leaving the mighty Mercedes simply impotent. Lewis Hamilton was beaten into second by Verstappen’s Red Bull in a performance the world champion would recognise only too well, having delivered so many similar, inch-perfect, flawless demolitions himself in the past. Moreover this time it was one that may have set Hamilton on a collision course with his own team.