Gas savings: The cheapest station in Linn

(LINN, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Linn area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1763 Us-50 E. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Casey's at 501 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 1763 Us-50 E, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Cenex 1780 Hwy 50 East, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.