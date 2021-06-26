Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Manila

(MANILA, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manila area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

Gary's Food Mart at 330 Baltimore Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 281 W Ar-18 Bypass, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gary's Food Mart 330 Baltimore Ave, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle N Market 680 Ar-77, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.