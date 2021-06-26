Where's the cheapest gas in Scott City?

(SCOTT CITY, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Scott City area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1310 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scott City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 1310 Main St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ --

Cenex E 5Th St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.