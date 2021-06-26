Here’s the cheapest gas in Oneill Saturday

(ONEILL, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Oneill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 204 E Us-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 202 E Douglas St, O'Neill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Fox's Food Plaza 1002 E Douglas St, O'Neill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1005 E Highway 20, Oneill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.