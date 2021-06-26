Sutton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SUTTON, WV) Gas prices vary across in the Sutton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Go Mart at 3157 State St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Go Mart 3157 State St, Gassaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ --

Go Mart 1310 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2001 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Go Mart 501 Elk St, Gassaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ --

Exxon 15 Woodward Dr, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Go Mart 2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.