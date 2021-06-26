'Settlers' Review: A Sleek, Promising Sci-Fi Mood Piece That Leaves Earth but Stays Grounded

This is kind of like if someone had a fever dream and remembered it long enough to write it down and add a bit to it. But to be honest it does look intriguing in a certain way, though it’s bound to happen that it might be one of those that gets a great deal of attention only to be lost in the mix. The hope is that such a thing wouldn’t come to pass, but it’s kind of likely that it might. But the main point of the story is that in the future even dreams can be audited, meaning that one has to pay taxes on what they think and dream as well as what they do in the real world. That’s a bit unnerving to be certain, but this movie appears to take thing in a rather odd but interesting direction that shows the lead actor experiencing his own strange dreams as he pores through the dreams of an aging, eccentric artist and finds something that might lead to his own comfort and retreat from a world where everything costs something.