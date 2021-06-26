Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Settlers' Review: A Sleek, Promising Sci-Fi Mood Piece That Leaves Earth but Stays Grounded

By Guy Lodge
seattlepi.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s life on Mars, there must also be death on Mars: That’s the plainest takeaway from “Settlers,” a stark, scorched, occasionally jolting sci-fi slow burn in which relocating to the red planet can’t save humanity from its basest instincts. Tracing the tumultuous household dynamics of four ex-earthlings over the course of a decade, as they attempt to forge a new life on a hostile surface, Wyatt Rockefeller’s polished, confident debut feature succeeds most vividly as a feat of minimalist world-building — constructing an overwhelmingly desolate Martian farmstead in South Africa’s Namaqualand desert, in which avenues of exploration feel infinite, and escape impossible. Rockefeller’s story world might indeed be more richly imagined than his story, which tends to idle after a tensely wound opening. Still, a fine, surprising ensemble lends human heft to this Tribeca premiere, which could springboard its writer-director to more lavish visions.

www.seattlepi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Boutella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Motion Pictures#The Settlers#Sci Fi#Economy#Martian#Ifc Midnight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Desert
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
screenanarchy.com

THE LAST BOY ON EARTH: Argentine Sci-fi From Nic Onetti Wraps up Shooting

Shooting of The Last Boy on Earth, a new sci-fi film from Argentine director Nic Onetti, wrapped up recently. A small gallery of photos have been sent along with the announcement, with a little too rugged looking Onetti, the crew and his young star Camilo Levigne. Levigne is already a member of the Onetti film family, with appearances in his giallo film Abrakadabra and the antholgy A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio.
MoviesFirst Showing

Review: McKay's 'The Tomorrow War' is a Decent Sci-Fi Summer Flick

Dystopian science fiction movies encourage ambivalent feelings in me; they both terrify and enthrall me, especially when the plot revolves around time loops, the future, and the end of the world. For example, imagine you're watching a soccer game when suddenly a purple, cloud-like mass appears right on the field, revealing a group of soldiers dressed in black who claim to be from the future. That is essentially how Chris McKay's The Tomorrow War begins - and it's frightening. The film, directed by the man behind The Lego Batman Movie, delivers a fun time and the entertainment you probably need after a long day. At the same time, it appears to be more of a one-time watch and nothing more than just a decent summer sci-fi flick.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘The Tomorrow War’ is an intelligent sci-fi movie with heart

“The Tomorrow War” arrives at a timely moment, when every other day there’s talk about unidentifiable sophisticated aircraft that just might be attributable to space aliens. If you’ve been picturing E.T. flying a plane, this new movie should cure you of that delusion. The premise for “The Tomorrow War” is...
MoviesComicBook

The Tomorrow War Review: Schlocky Sci-Fi That Feels Out of Its Time

Ever since his star-making turn in Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt has starred in some of the biggest blockbusters in history, with his work in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Jurassic World franchise setting a number of box-office records. His latest film, The Tomorrow War, was originally slated for a theatrical release last December, only for Amazon Studios to acquire the project as an exclusive streaming title. Sadly, the most that The Tomorrow War has to offer is being a somewhat entertaining sci-fi spectacle that is barely successful as a fun and schlocky ride, though as a streaming title, it feels far too similar to the many more accomplished sci-fi blockbusters that came before it, resulting in a stagnant and unoriginal slog that will make you wish you spent your time more wisely.
MoviesThe Independent

The Tomorrow War review: Amazon’s sci-fi epic starring Chris Pratt has no grasp on what it is

Dir: Chris McKay. Starring: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson. 12, 138 mins. When Will Smith punched an alien in Independence Day and welcomed it to Earth, it was glorious – a firmly tongue-in-cheek evocation of how America sees itself, as the globe’s bare-knuckled saviour. When Chris Pratt repeatedly shanks an alien in The Tomorrow War, while angrily whimpering “die”, it has the look and feel of a bar brawl – not exactly glorious, though an unintentionally fairer representation of America’s true nature.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching New Sci-Fi Movie “Strawberry Mansion”

This is kind of like if someone had a fever dream and remembered it long enough to write it down and add a bit to it. But to be honest it does look intriguing in a certain way, though it’s bound to happen that it might be one of those that gets a great deal of attention only to be lost in the mix. The hope is that such a thing wouldn’t come to pass, but it’s kind of likely that it might. But the main point of the story is that in the future even dreams can be audited, meaning that one has to pay taxes on what they think and dream as well as what they do in the real world. That’s a bit unnerving to be certain, but this movie appears to take thing in a rather odd but interesting direction that shows the lead actor experiencing his own strange dreams as he pores through the dreams of an aging, eccentric artist and finds something that might lead to his own comfort and retreat from a world where everything costs something.
KSLTV

Review: ‘The Tomorrow War’ Uses Good Premise & Chris Pratt To Make Decent Sci-Fi Movie

SALT LAKE CITY — Keeping track of all the hopeful-blockbuster movies that were originally supposed to come out in 2020, but whose release dates were delayed by the COVID pandemic, has been an adventure in and of itself. “The Tomorrow War,” a science fiction/time travel/action movie starring Chris Pratt, is one of those films that’s had quite a journey of its own.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: ULTRASOUND, Indie Sci-fi Keeps You Guessing Right Until The Very End

Heading home during a heavy rainstorm, Glen’s car breaks down. He spots a house nearby and finds help from a chummy yet odd middle-aged man, Arthur, and his much younger wife, Cyndi. After a couple drinks and a warm shower, Arthur makes Glen an offer he cannot believe he is making, but ultimately agrees to. Back home, in the same city, a beautiful, young woman, Katie, is beginning to feel the burden of a secret romantic relationship that keeps her out of sight and stuck at home. And finally, Shannon starts a job at an unremarkable research facility, helping carry out an experiment, which soon plants a seed of doubt in her mind about what good it really is doing. As strange as it may sound, all three of these people are connected and they all lead back to the same person. How are all three of these seemingly unrelated stories connected?
Sentinel-Echo

REEL REVIEWS: Sci-fi saga, rescue mission both lack coherence

A sci-fi feature set in the present as well as 30 years into the future, “The Tomorrow War” stars Chris Pratt in yet another film where he takes impossible chances battling nasty otherworldly creatures. Pratt plays science teacher and family man Dan Forester, who lives with his wife Emmy (Betty...
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Lapsis review – sci-fi satire targets the gig economy

This sensitive but flawed sci-fi comic dystopia walks the strange new frontier of the modern gig economy that has also been explored by Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You and Nomadland. It takes place, like Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You, in an innocuous present tinged with an Instagram-filter of light futurism. And it is driven by a similar sly ideological fury as Sorry to Bother You – only it is even more absurdist and, crucially, not as funny.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘After Yang’ Review: Colin Farrell Goes Poking Through Memories in This Thinking Person’s Sci-Fi

“After Yang” takes place far enough in the future that it doesn’t seem unusual for a family to have acquired a virtual big brother for their adopted Chinese daughter. The robot — or “techno-sapien,” as such advanced appliances are politely referred to in the race-blind, android-accepting society writer-director Kogonada neatly imagines — has ceased to function, and the man of the house (Colin Farrell) has the tricky task of getting him fixed. You can’t flush a surrogate sibling the way you might a dead goldfish, but tinkering with it yields profound, thought-provoking results for the family, and audiences too, in this subtly crafted sci-fi parable.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘After Yang’: Kogonada Reflects Bittersweetly On The Melancholy Nature Of Death & Existence Through Tender Sci-fi & Technosapiens [Cannes Review]

Quickly become one of the greatest humanist filmmakers we have with the most superb eye for composition in cinema, South Korean director Kogonada delicately breaks your heart in the luminous and exquisitely crafted “After Yang.” If you have children (and or can acutely recall your childhood), you know that precise moment in time when your child starts to gently, curiously inquire about death; what happens to us when we die and then begins to sadly grapple with the concept that all things die, including those we love the most. It’s a lot to grasp, and “After Yang” occupies a similar space, one of innocence, tenderness, heartache, and that reflective contemplation of life, death, and existence from a child-like perspective, but one that quickly matures to something much more profound.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Scales' Review: A Visually Compelling Feminist Parable Featuring Mermaids

The position of Saudi women as second-class citizens receives a potent metaphoric visualization in Saudi helmer-writer Shahad Ameen’s parable-like debut drama, “Scales.” Revealing more through imagery than dialogue, the tale unfolds on a barren island where tradition dictates that each family sacrifice a daughter to the sea maidens to ensure the local fishermen a good catch. , with the taut first third particularly strong. But the narrative’s momentum and clarity dissipate in the middle and final sections even as the visuals continue to impress. Still, the boldly inventive “Scales” marks Ameen as a talent to watch.
Laredo Morning Times

Chile's 'The Shape of Fear' Takes on the Croisette, Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean horror maestro Jorge Olguin and his producers will be at Cannes’ Marché du Film and Producers Network to seek international co-producers and distributors for his upcoming sci-fi horror film “The Shape of Fear” (“La Forma del Miedo”), described as a cross between “The Andromeda Strain” and “The Thing.”. Its...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Mothering Sunday' Star Odessa Young to Lead Psychological Horror 'The Damned' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mothering Sunday’s” Odessa Young has been tapped for award-winning director Thordur Palsson’s upcoming psychological horror “The Damned.”. The film will see Young star as Eva, a 19th-century widow tasked with making an impossible choice when, during an especially cruel winter, a ship sinks off the coast of her impoverished Icelandic fishing village. Any attempt to rescue survivors risks further depleting the starving villagers’ supplies.
MoviesInverse

underrated sci-fi monster movie

This Star Wars director’s lesser-known Lovecraftian thriller is worth checking out. Before directing big-budget blockbusters, Gareth Edwards found himself stifled by them. As the director behind 2014’s Godzilla and 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Edwards has delivered crucial installments in Hollywood’s most storied franchises. But Edwards never would have landed Godzilla were it not for the strengths of his 2010 directorial debut.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' to Reunite Season 1 Cast for July Reunion Special (TV News Roundup)

The original quarantine couples are back. “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” and three-episode special followup to “Love is Blind,” will premiere July 28 on Netflix. “Love is Blind: After the Alter” brings back Season 1 fan favorites as they prepare for a two-year anniversary party for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts, the two couples to successfully make it down the aisle during the “Love is Blind” experiment. Ahead of the party, audiences will get to catch up with the cast as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta, Ga. When the show ended, some singles left with a sour taste in their mouth about the experiment’s outcomes, so there is no doubt there will be drama and surprise appearances.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Polish Buzz Titles at the 2021 Cannes Film Market

A host of anticipated upcoming titles from the growing Polish industry have hit the Cannes Film Market. Producer: Ewa Puszczyńska (Extreme Emotions) Logline: Marlena (62) and Tomasz (42), hidden away from the world in a small seaside town, have been in a happy relationship for many years. Their intricately woven everyday life slowly begins to crumble when, against Tomasz’s will, Marlena allows her son to move in with them. As the past comes back to them in full force, they’ll have to redefine their love, choices and life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy