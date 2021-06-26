Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Galivants Ferry

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Galivants Ferry, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 135 W Us-501. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Sunoco at 135 W Us-501, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 135 W Us-501, Galivants Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

41 Grocery 4135 Sc-41, Mullins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2841 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 2875 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

BP 2930 Highway 501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Speedway 2949 Us-501 East, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.