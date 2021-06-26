Dr. Shannon Collier-Tenison appointed interim dean at UA Little Rock

Dr. Shannon Collier-Tenison has been named interim dean of the College of Business, Health, and Human Services at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, effective July 1. “I am glad to be able to step into the interim dean role to provide continuity of support and stability for the college as faculty and students return to campus in the new academic year,” Collier-Tenison said. “As a new college, we are eagerly working to form a shared identity and CBHHS is ripe with opportunity for increased collaboration across disciplines, new external partnerships, and continued growth.”