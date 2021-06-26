Butler gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BUTLER, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Butler, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pure at 22 S Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pure at 22 S Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Butler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.