Butler gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BUTLER, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Butler, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pure at 22 S Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pure at 22 S Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Butler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pure 22 S Broad St, Butler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 22 N Poplar St, Butler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

H & J Travel Center 191 Americus Hwy, Butler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.