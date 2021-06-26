Hinckley gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(HINCKLEY, MN) According to Hinckley gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
BP at 405 Old Highway 61 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 401 Fire Monument Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.03
$3.24
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.