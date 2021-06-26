Hinckley gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HINCKLEY, MN) According to Hinckley gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

BP at 405 Old Highway 61 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 401 Fire Monument Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 405 Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.03 $ 3.24 $ 3.19

Mobil 329 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 202 Cr-61, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Minnoco 402 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.