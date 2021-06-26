Here’s the cheapest gas in Wolf Point Saturday

(WOLF POINT, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Wolf Point area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

Exxon at 401 Cascade Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 300 Us-2 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 401 Cascade Dr, Wolf Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.