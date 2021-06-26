Delta Junction gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.01 per gallon

(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delta Junction area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon.

Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Buffalo Center Service at 1600 Richardson Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Delta Petro-Wash 1269 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.72

Tesoro Mile 1404 Alaska Hwy, Delta Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.72

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.