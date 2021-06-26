Gas savings: The cheapest station in Munising

(MUNISING, MI) According to Munising gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at E7889 M-28 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 401 Mi-28 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco E7889 M-28, Christmas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hillside Gas Station 1201 W Mi-28, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.