Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Marlette

(MARLETTE, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Marlette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedy Q at 2998 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy Q 2998 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.56 $ --

Clark 2875 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 3.19

Speedway 3269 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Scott's Quik Stop 5 N Vandyke Rd, Marlette Mi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.