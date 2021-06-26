Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lovelock

(LOVELOCK, NV) According to Lovelock gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Conoco at 163 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 150 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lovelock area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 163 E Main St, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.90 $ 4.05 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.90 $ -- $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.