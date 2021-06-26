Blanco gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BLANCO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Blanco area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Valero at 59 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 59 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 59 S Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1016 N Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1138 S Us-281, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.