Oceanport, NJ

Caravel dazzles with closing kick to win Goldwood Stakes

By Submitted Content
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 14 days ago
OCEANPORT – Owner and trainer Elizabeth Merryman now knows she has to aim even higher when she decides on the next start for her talented turf sprinting filly Caravel. The 4-year-old daughter of Mizzen turned in another dazzling – and winning – effort, drawing away with ease to score a 4¼-length victory in the $75,000 Goldwood Stakes at Monmouth Park on June 25.

Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Jackson, NJ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/
