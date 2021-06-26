Cancel
AEG Founder Philip Anschutz Selling Stake in Lakers to Dodgers Owners

By Scott Soshnick
seattlepi.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Philip Anschutz, founder of sports and entertainment giant AEG, has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple people familiar with the deal. Anschutz’s 27% stake will be acquired by Dodgers owners Mark Walter...

