If you use one of the best Android phones around, you're probably also aware that much of what you do is being monitored. It's no secret that Google harvests your information to provide you with a variety of services. Things like Smart Replies and writing suggestions are handy, for sure. But they come at the cost of Google essentially reading your emails. It's for that reason that you might want to disable those features for the sake of more privacy. We've already shown you how to disable Smart compose on a Pixel keyboard. Now you can disable smart features in Gmail. It's simple to do, and we'll show you how.