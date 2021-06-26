WWE Files Trademark For 'Haichiman'

WWE might be in the process of changing up the names of two Superstars if their latest trademark filings are any indication. The first, which was hinted at during this week's Monday Night Raw, is for Nikki Cross' new superhero persona Nikki ASH (Almost a Super Hero). Cross debuted the caped persona last week, explaining on Twitter, "Bringing THIS to life has given me such joy. The roll I have been on @wwe gave me the boost I needed to unveil this to the [Earth emoji] , that everyone has that spark and they can try anything they want to, just listen to your heart. I want to blossom like a butterfly. I want us all to."