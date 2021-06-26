Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Files Trademark For 'Haichiman'

By Robert DeFelice
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE has filed a new trademark. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, WWE filed to trademark "Haichiman" with the USPTO. The trademark was registered with the intention of covering "entertainment services." Who this trademark pertains to is currently unknown. Fightful will keep you updated as more information becomes available. The description...

www.fightful.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark Registration#Service Club#Combat#Hachiman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

WWE Potentially Changing Two Superstars' Names Based on Recent Trademarks

WWE might be in the process of changing up the names of two Superstars if their latest trademark filings are any indication. The first, which was hinted at during this week's Monday Night Raw, is for Nikki Cross' new superhero persona Nikki ASH (Almost a Super Hero). Cross debuted the caped persona last week, explaining on Twitter, "Bringing THIS to life has given me such joy. The roll I have been on @wwe gave me the boost I needed to unveil this to the [Earth emoji] , that everyone has that spark and they can try anything they want to, just listen to your heart. I want to blossom like a butterfly. I want us all to."
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Trademarks Name For Japanese God Of War

WWE has a lot of plans for the pipeline, and one of them might include borrowing the name of a Japanese god. The company laid down a trademark recently that has a lot of fans guessing. According to a report from Heel By Nature, WWE has registered a copyright for...
WWE411mania.com

Santana Files New Trademarks for ‘Mike Santana’ & ‘BornNasty’

– Fightful reports that AEW star Santana of The Inner Circle filed two new trademarks earlier this month for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty.” Both trademarks were filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 24. Here’s the USPTO’s listing description for “Mike Santana”:. IC 025. US...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Christian Cage Files Trademark On In-Ring Name

Christian Cage has filed for a new trademark. On June 27, Christian Cage filed to trademark his in-ring name of "Christian Cage" for entertainment purposes. Christian previously owned the trademark for entertainment and merchandising purposes dating back to 2005, but the trademark was canceled/expired in 2014/2015. Full description:. “G &...
Combat Sportsewrestlingnews.com

Darby Allin Applies Trademark For His Ring Name

AEW star Darby Allin filed to trademark his ring name on June 29th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television, and via the internet; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
Video GamesGamespot

Sony Files PSX Trademark To Conduct Game Conferences And Exhibitions

In new documentation found on the US Patent and Trademark Office directory, Sony has filed a new trademark for something dubbed "PSX." According to the documentation, the trademark is for "arranging, organizing, and conducting exhibitions and conferences in the fields of entertainment and video games" both online and offline, as well as providing entertainment and educational services including "video game playing and news [...] conferences, meeting, and networking events." The filing was submitted on June 11 and will be reviewed by an examiner in approximately three months.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Files Multiple Trademarks Relating To Nikki Cross' Character

WWE is securing the trademark to any possible misspellings of Nikki Cross' new character. On June 25, the company filed to trademark "Nikki ASH," which is the name of Nikki's new (almost) superhero character. On July 1 (via HeelByNature), WWE filed for variant name spellings, submitting documents for "Nikki Ashe," "Nikki Aash," and "Nikkiash."
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ruby Riott Applies To Trademark A New Term

Former WWE star Ruby Riott filed to trademark the term “The Runaway” on July 2nd with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me Trademark Leaks

Trademarking is such a weird beast, especially for video games. You want to keep your project a secret to reveal them in some interesting way to your fans. Before you can do that however you need to trademark your game, which basically forces you to tell them your title. The Dark Pictures Anthology game set to follow the upcoming one in the series seems to be a victim of this process as we now have a name to work with thanks to Justia Trademarks.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Report: John Cena 'Locked In' For WWE SummerSlam

John Cena is reportedly still tabbed for WWE SummerSlam. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Cena vs. Roman Reigns is "locked in" as the main event for WWE SummerSlam. Cena has finished filming "The Peacemaker" but signed on for "Argylle," which is set to begin filming in Europe...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Superstar Reacts To Aleister Black’s AEW Debut

WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega posted her live reaction via Twitter when her husband, Aleister Black, made his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager. Vega tweeted, “I couldn’t be prouder” after Black took out both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with roundhouse kicks. Black was originally...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Update On Mel And AEW

Melanie Cruise has been conspicuous by her absence. Known as "Mel" in AEW, she hasn't wrestled for the company since last August. She has made several independent appearances this year and is listed on AEW's roster page, prompting many to inquire about her status with the company. After only one match in AEW in the last year, Fightful Select poked around about Mel.
EconomyPistonheads

Radford bags John Player Special trademark

It's a tricky thing, the ol' law. Copyright issues, trademarks, not driving faster than 70mph; it's hard to navigate. That's the struggle Lotus has been facing since the Lotus Type 72D raced to five victories and a championship back in the 1972 Formula 1 season. That's because back then, those...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

MLW Announces 2021 Open Draft Will Conclude At Battle Riot III

MLW's Open Draft is not over yet. The promotion has announced that a final draft pick will be revealed at a yet-to-be undetermined time during the Battle Riot III event on Saturday, July 10. Previous rounds had been released online every Thursday evening beginning on May 20th, with former NXT talent EJ Nduka being one of the surprise additions to the brand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy