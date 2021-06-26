Burlington gas at $3.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BURLINGTON, CO) According to Burlington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 100 Rose Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 415 S Lincoln St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.34.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 100 Rose Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.44

Western Convenience 122 S Lincoln St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ 3.79 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.