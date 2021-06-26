Here’s the cheapest gas in Estill Saturday
(ESTILL, SC) According to Estill gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Bo Bops at 358 E Railroad Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Bo Bops at 358 E Railroad Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Estill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.