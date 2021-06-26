Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Battle Mountain

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) According to Battle Mountain gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 710 W Front St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Maverik at 775 South Broad Street, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 710 W Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.30 $ 3.40 $ 3.33

Conoco 501 E Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.28 $ 3.38 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.