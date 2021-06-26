Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Battle Mountain
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) According to Battle Mountain gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 710 W Front St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Maverik at 775 South Broad Street, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.30
$3.40
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.28
$3.38
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.