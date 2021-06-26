Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newcastle, WY

This is the cheapest gas in Newcastle right now

Posted by 
Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRlEG_0ag1sGhX00

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Newcastle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Short Stop at 2206 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 4 Way at 1226 Washington Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Short Stop

2206 W Main St, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$2.94
$2.94
$3.19

Yesway

6 W Main St, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$3.08
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Newcastle Updates

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle, WY
4
Followers
115
Post
861
Views
ABOUT

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Newcastle, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.76 per gallon

(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon. Angle Petroleum at 2008 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1175 Catalina Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.71.
TrafficColumbian

Gas prices jump as driving resumes, travel peaks

PITTSBURGH — To Patrick DeHaan, petroleum industry analyst at GasBuddy.com, the recent hike in summer gasoline prices to their highest level in seven years isn’t unusual. “It’s supply and demand,” said DeHaan, noting that petroleum suppliers sharply reduced production during the pandemic as stay-at-home orders kept millions of drivers off the road starting in March 2020. Now, as pandemic restrictions are easing during the summer vacation season, many Americans are rushing to squeeze in a long-awaited vacation before schools reopen.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Gas Prices Soar Nationwide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Gas prices are on the rise nationwide but largely remain steady in Maryland. The national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.14 today. Higher demand and a decline in total gas stocks last week continue to push prices. If these trends continue, while the price of crude remains above $70 per barrel, American drivers can expect gas prices to continue climbing during the busy summer driving season.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 16 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 16 Bcf as of July 2, 2021. Working gas in storage was 2,574 Bcf as of Friday, July 2, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 16 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 551 Bcf less than last year at this time and 190 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,764 Bcf.
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Gas Malaysia hikes gas price by 12% q/q

The revision does not apply to sales of gas for natural gas vehicles or liquefied petroleum gas supplied in gas cylinders or in bulk. Malaysian gas retailer Gas Malaysia has raised the price of its gas by 11.8% quarter on quarter to just over 30 ringgits ($7.1)/mn Btu for the three months ending September 30, it said in a stock filing on July 9.
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Natural gas price forecast – Gas moves shortly before the weekend

The natural gas markets have rocked up and down during the trading session on Friday and have really moved shortly before the weekend rolls around. At a technical level, it could be argued that a kind of bullish flag has formed and approximately that tells us that the price could rise to the level of $ 4.40 above. This seems interesting to me because if you analyze the previous consolidation pattern and the subsequent bullish break, you see that it also suggests that the price could reach $ 4.40, therefore there are already two patterns pointing to the same level, not just one. The bottom line is that I see more likely to break higher than lower from current levels.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

This is the cheapest gas in Dallas right now

(DALLAS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dallas area offering savings of $0.81 per gallon. Texaco at 4201 W Jefferson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Comments / 0

Community Policy